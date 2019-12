When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 5:15 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: skiwhitefish.com

Up to 60 skiers and snowboarders will hit rails and boxes on a custom built rail jam venue competing for cash prizes. After the Rail Jam, watch the torchlight parade and fireworks at the bottom of Ed’s Run at 6:30 p.m. There will also be live music at Ed and Mully’s and the Bierstube.