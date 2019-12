When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.20grandfunk.com

Enjoy the holiday with some breathing room and your friendly neighborhood funk band. 20 Grand is throwing a party for the ages to ring in the next decade in style. Come dressed to the nines and get ready to dance well into the new year. There will be complimentary Bonsai Brewing beer, wine and champagne toast. Tickets are $75.