Kalispell Police, FBI Arrest Colorado Woman Accused of Kidnapping

A Colorado woman accused of kidnapping was arrested in Kalispell on Dec. 30.

According to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department, Cynthia Abcug was wanted for felony second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy in Douglas County, Colorado.

The Kalispell Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip that Abcug was in Kalispell and pulled her over on U.S. Highway 93 north of town. Abcug was taken into custody and is currently behind bars at the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to redacted charging documents from Douglas County, Abcug and an unidentified male planned to kidnap a child in October. Prosecutors state that Abcug had weapons and had been going to a gun range to practice shooting to prepare for what she described as a “raid” to get the minor.