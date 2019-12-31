Christmas Eve Screaming Match

1:57 a.m. A Kalispell woman “flipped out” on a guy and accused him of stealing stuff.

9:13 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone broke into their car and stole some stuff. Their primary suspect was the kid next door.

9:48 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his neighbors walked into his yard and cut down a Christmas tree.

10:27 a.m. A minivan slid off an icy bridge and landed upside down in a creek.

11:40 a.m. Some aircraft parts were stolen in Kalispell.

12:06 p.m. Someone moved to Florida and left their dog in Kalispell. According to the neighbors, it’s a “sweet old dog” but they can’t keep it.

2:17 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because someone opened up his mailbox and started opening his Christmas cards.

2:46 p.m. A man called authorities in Flathead County to report that his car had been stolen in Texas.

5:07 p.m. A woman accidentally called 911 when she was trying to update her phone. She was pretty upset because the phone “was not doing what she wanted” it to do.

5:37 p.m. A man called 911 when he was trying to take a picture.

5:50 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he saw some suspicious kids.

6 p.m. A man trying to sell a property in Bigfork said that the man next to the property was hindering the potential sale by flipping off all of the potential buyers.

6:43 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he heard gunshots and then saw a pickup truck leave his neighborhood in a hurry.

6:47 p.m. A friendly dog was sitting on a porch.

9:09 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-girlfriend was refusing to give him his car back.

9:29 p.m. A man called 911 because all of the lug nuts on his car were loose.

10:02 p.m. A Kalispell man said he was getting some threatening calls from his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

11:11 p.m. A Kalispell family ended their Christmas Eve celebration with a screaming match.