Future Kalispell Rail Trail Attracting More Businesses

Although the railroad tracks still remain intact, the future Kalispell Trail is seeing more businesses and developments alongside the recreation destination, which will run through the heart of the city.

Currently undergoing renovations, 4th and ZURI, located on Fourth Avenue West North, will add to its mercantile store and transform into a multiuse building called ECHOS, which will include boutiques, Airbnb’s and more.

When Amy Ek purchased the store in 2018, it held mostly antiques with décor products. But after she noticed a decline in antique sales, Ek chose to shift to a more business-minded building.

Ek models 4th and ZURI after a market where she hosts about 50 vendors in the store to create a mercantile mall. The vendors manage their own shop within the store.

She has a similar store in Battle Ground, Washington called Rusty Glamour, where there are more designers and handmade items, which she hopes to add more to 4th and ZURI.

“I love the local designed items,” Ek said. “There’s so much inspiration and creativity. Customers love that stuff.”

While the mercantile encompassed most of the building, Ek has consolidated it to one level and she’s shrinking the store to about one-third to make room for additional businesses.

Ek’s clothing line, ZURI, which the entire building was partially named after and currently resides in the store, will expand. She formed the line in 2017 in Portland, Oregon with her niece and she moved it to Kalispell once she bought the facility on Fourth Avenue. She describes the apparel as minimal, luxury clothing for women and children.

“We want people to feel comfortable in their clothes,” Ek said.

In addition to the store, Ek will add a ZURI sewing center upstairs where she will order fabric from different companies and sew the items right above the store.

By having a sewing center in the same building, Ek says it cuts out the transportation of the inventory.

“As things sell out, you can go upstairs and grab more,” she said.

Upstairs, Ek is also in the process of building four Airbnb’s which will sleep four to six people in each with a common area and a deck outside. Ek says it’s ideal for families who want to rent the whole upstairs or for individuals.

Ek is also building about 10 upstairs offices designed for remote workers who wouldn’t otherwise have an office space to work in.

The last known portion of the building at this point will be a coffee shop, which will be finished in spring of 2021 with a green area outside, overlooking the Rail Trail.

Ek is looking forward to the Kalispell Rail Trail, and she’s hoping to connect with other businesses and the people on the trail.

“I want to make sure we connect with the community and connect with the tourists,” she said.

4th and ZURI will temporarily close for construction from Jan. 1 to March 1 to complete phase 1, which includes the upstairs Airbnb’s and the office spaces.

Phase 2 will begin in January 2021 for the renovation and modernization of the 4th and ZURI store, addition of two boutiques and the coffee shop and relocation of entrances to the south side to overlook the trail. Phase 3 will include final completion of the parking lot and landscaping.

