Kalispell Lakers Batter Up Bash to Feature Hall of Fame Pitcher

The Kalispell Lakers’ annual Batter Up Bash will return on Friday, Jan. 31 with Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris and his teammate on 1991 World Series champion Minnesota Twins, Dan Gladden, at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo building for a dinner, silent auction and keynote address.

The event a fundraiser for the Lakers program, which sponsors American Legion baseball teams at the Class AA, A and B levels. Tickets are on sale now at www.kalispelllakers.org. Individual tickets are $65 per person, with per-person discounts available for tables of six or 10. The event begins at 5 p.m.

Morris spent most of his impressive 18-year Major League Baseball career with the Detroit Tigers before signing as a free agent in Minnesota prior to the 1991 season. Morris cemented his reputation and earned World Series Most Valuable Player that fall with a legendary Game 7 performance, throwing 10 shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves and earning the win when Gladden doubled and came around to score in the bottom of the inning. Morris was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He won three World Series titles in his career and finished with a 3.90 ERA in 549 games for the Tigers, Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians. Gladden spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Twins, Tigers and San Francisco Giants.

Manager Ryan Malmin, who will return for his 15th season in 2020, leads the Lakers AA team, and the program will be holding a meeting for prospective players on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Flathead Electric Cooperative Community Room. Players between 15 and 19 years old, and their parents or guardians, are asked to attend the meeting, and bring the $175 insurance/tryout fee, a certified copy of their birth certificate, and a copy of a current sports physical. Pre-registration is required at www.kalispelllakers.org.