Spotlight Event: First Day Hike

When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine

Head to Lone Pine State Park to welcome in the new year with a ranger-led hike. First Day Hikes are a nationally celebrated event to provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. Be prepared to walk on icy or snow-packed trails and dress appropriate for winter hiking with gloves, hats, warm outer layers and hiking boots or winter boots.