Spotlight Event: Polar Bear Plunge

When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 9 a.m.

Where: The Raven in Woods Bay

More info: www.ravenbigfork.com

This New Year’s Day, people will once again willingly throw themselves into the frigid waters of the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. All are welcome to join other brave souls and charge into Woods Bay on Flathead Lake or just relax by the fires with a hot toddy and watch the insanity. Head over to Montana Bonfire for a breakfast buffet and bloody mary bar before the festivities begin.