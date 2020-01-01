Map and Compass: The Basics

No matter what you like to do outside, this workshop at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell is for you.

Hiking, hunting, adventure racing, geocaching, kayaking, bird watching; any outdoors person can find this class useful. This is a navigation workshop geared toward beginners. Bring a compass if you own one, otherwise you are welcome to use one at the park

Wear sturdy shoes and bring warm, waterproof and insulating layers, as attendees will spend at least half of the workshop outside.

The class is Sunday, Jan.5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited to 20 participants. Call the Visitor Center at (406) 755-2706 to reserve a spot.