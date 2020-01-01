Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2019 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Welcome to the 2020s! Do four-bed homes cost more per square foot than three-bed homes in Flathead County? Statistically speaking, “Nope.” I looked at March through October 2019 single-family residence sales, 1,000-3,500 square feet, three-four beds, one-plus baths, listed between $200,000 and $500,000 in $50,000 ranges (see chart).

Three-bed homes are the norm here by sales counts, far outstripping four-bed sales: five times more sales in the lowest price range, three times more in the middle ranges, and roughly double in the higher ranges. Three-beds generally go under contract within 30 days, whereas four-beds take a little longer in the higher ranges. Three- vs. four-bed median per foot costs by range: $165 vs. $145 ($200k), $170 vs. $135 ($250k), $180 vs. $155 ($300k), $185 vs. $145 ($350k), $200 vs. $170 ($400k), $200 vs. $180 ($450k).

GIFS (charts rotate every 10 seconds):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.