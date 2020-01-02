Labor Organizer New Executive Director of Montana Democrats

HELENA — A former labor organizer and chair of the Lewis and Clark County Democratic Party has been named the executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

Sandi Luckey began her new job Wednesday after serving as treasurer for the party, party officials announced.

“Sandi is committed to our mission of electing Democrats who will promote policies that improve the lives of all Montanans,” Montana Democratic Party Chair Robyn Driscoll said in a statement.

Luckey takes over following the resignation of Monica Lindeen, who had served in the post for about a year.

Luckey spent 10 years as president of the Big Sky Labor Council.