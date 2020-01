A 63-year-old Missoula man died in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County early on New Year’s Day.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 near Arlee at mile marker 20.5. The deceased has been identified as Michael Singer of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.