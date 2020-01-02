Time For You to Leave

1:14 a.m. A Kalispell man requested that law enforcement help physically remove all of the family members who came to visit him on Christmas.

8:46 a.m. A dog was missing.

9:40 a.m. Someone found some stolen mail.

9:46 a.m. A Kalispell family’s new puppy keeps running away from home.

12:22 p.m. A car was stolen from Home Depot.

12:53 p.m. A dog was running around the highway.

1:27 p.m. Some skis were stolen in Whitefish.

4:01 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her grandson wants to meet his “online friends” and she’s not sure how she feels about that.

9:24 p.m. A Kalispell woman was concerned that her neighbor was offering to sell her 16-year-old son a hand grenade.

11:29 p.m. A Kalispell man pocket dialed 911.