2:17 a.m. Someone called 911 because there was a car driving slowly through their neighborhood.

2:38 a.m. A guy in his truck peeled out of a parking lot on Big Mountain and sent a small rock flying through a window in the process.

8:10 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 to report that he found a syringe in the gas can he keeps his drinking water in.

9:48 a.m. A dog named “Rascal” was being a bit of a little rascal in Whitefish.

12:31 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911 from Big Mountain.

1:38 p.m. That skier at Big Mountain pocket dialed 911 again.

3:44 p.m. A Kalispell woman got an Apple Watch for Christmas. When she went to set up her new gift it immediately called 911.

4:31 p.m. A Coram woman was worried that her family was spending another Christmas down at the bar.

6:32 p.m. A dog was wandering around Bigfork.

8:18 p.m. Someone called 911 because they thought there was a tree on fire near Famous Dave’s. There was no fire.

10:57 p.m. Someone fell off a deck in Bigfork.