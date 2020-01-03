Kalispell Woman Sentenced for Drug Dealing

A 67-year-old Kalispell woman has been sent to prison for opioid distribution.

Judith Johanna Cossette was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years supervised release in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Jan. 3.

In early 2019, Cossette was charged with murder for hire. According to charging documents, Cossette allegedly tried to hire someone to kill another person sometime between March 13 and March 24. Prosecutors did not offer any additional details about whom Cossette was targeting, and the indictment has never been unsealed. That charge was later dropped.

In September, Cossette pleaded guilty to felony possession and attempted possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

According to the amended charging documents, Cossette sold 19 oxycodone tablets to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives agent in March 2019 and promised to secure more in the coming months. The undercover agent told Cossette that he wanted the tablets “to make some money.”