Bigfork High School Receives Academic Award from MHSA

The Montana High School Association presented Bigfork High School with its annual NorthWestern Energy Academic Excellence award during a basketball doubleheader at the school on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Bigfork won the 2018-19 award in Class B by virtue of its 155 students involved in athletics, music, speech and/or drama programs achieving a cumulative grade point average of 3.376, better than every other school in the classification. It is the first time Bigfork has won the award since 1990.

Libby High School won the same award in Class A. Billings Skyview (AA) and Winnett (C) were the state’s other winners.