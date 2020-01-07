Man Dies After Fight at Missoula Homeless Shelter

MISSOULA – A 45-year-old man who fought with another man at a homeless shelter has died of his injuries, Missoula police said Monday.

A 29-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault, but was subsequently released without charges while police investigate a claim of self-defense, the Missoulian reported.

“We’re going to continue working with law enforcement to make sure we understand everything that happened, and once we do, we’re going to make a decision on whether or not the individual needs to be tried,” said Chief Deputy Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings.

The assault was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Poverello Center, police Cpl. Chris Kaneff said.

Witnesses reported the victim and the suspect fought and the victim had been placed in a head lock. Emergency responders began performing CPR on the victim and he was taken to the hospital

Missoula County officials said Sean Stevenson died Sunday. He was not a Montana resident.

An autopsy is planned.