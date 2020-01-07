Montana Tribe to Celebrate Federal Recognition with Public

GREAT FALLS – A Native American tribe in Montana has planned a celebration after recently gaining federal recognition.

The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana has announced plans to host a celebration Jan. 25 in Great Falls, The Great Falls Tribune reported Monday.

The celebration comes about one month after President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act containing an amendment giving the Little Shell Tribe federal recognition, officials said.

The free celebration will be held at the Holiday Inn from 5-10 p.m. and is open to the public, tribal council members said. The celebration includes dinner, traditional music played by fiddlers and speeches by dignitaries and council members.

Other tribes are expected to be represented at the event, councilmembers said.

The public is also invited to attend a pipe ceremony the same day at 1 p.m. at the Shawn Gilbert Event Center, tribal members said.