New License Plate

12:44 a.m. Some footprints in the snow were found near a local bar.

3:32 a.m. A Kalispell kid stole $200 before running away from home.

9:50 a.m. A Bigfork business was having trouble with a former employee.

10:13 a.m. A Kalispell resident had an old car they wanted to get rid of so they called the sheriff’s office.

12:10 p.m. A Kalispell man said that someone stole his license plate and replaced it with another one. He’s not sure who would do such a thing or why.

2:20 p.m. A dog was on the loose in Kalispell.

2:49 p.m. Someone called 911 because they were being harassed on Facebook.

3:25 p.m. “Pocket dial.”

4:03 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that all of his mail was stolen. He didn’t know if there was anything good in what had been stolen or if it was just junk mail.

4:46 p.m. A Kalispell resident found an engraved money clip on their front door step. They called law enforcement to see how they could get the money clip back to its rightful owner and to make sure that the owner wasn’t casing their house.

5:03 p.m. A Kalispell man said his wife went on a walk a few hours earlier and had not returned. Turns out she had just gone on a really long walk.

6:10 p.m. A Columbia Falls gas station attendant called 911 because someone stole a bag of candy. The attendant said they had security camera footage of the entire thing and noted that the candy was worth between $1.99 and $2.49.