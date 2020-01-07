Old Navy Coming to Kalispell

Clothing-giant Old Navy is coming to Kalispell.

The San Francisco-based clothing and accessories retailer is currently getting building permits from the Kalispell Planning Department to build a 12,573-square-foot building just south of Hobby Lobby in the Spring Prairie development along U.S. Highway 93.

Construction could begin as early as this year.

The building is expected to be valued at $1.2 million.

Because it is being built in an already permitted development, it does not need approval from the planning board.

The Kalispell store will be Montana’s fourth Old Navy, joining locations in Missoula, Great Falls and Billings.