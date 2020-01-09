Developers Say Condos Selling Fast at New Big Mountain Condo

The developers behind a major new condominium at Whitefish Mountain Resort said that more than a third of the available units have already sold.

In late December, the Canadian developers published ads in local newspapers announcing they were building a massive development called Landmark Whitefish in the footprint of the former Alpinglow Inn in the village that was demolished in 2010. The developers, Reid Keebaugh, Jason Ortt and Jordan Guistini, hosted an open house in Whitefish on Dec. 27 and 28 and in two nights sold 35 percent of the units.

The development is the first condominium development at Big Mountain since 2003 when the Morning Eagle, located across from the Bierstube, was completed.

Keebaugh is a rancher and owns an advertising and publishing company in Saskatchewan. He’s also been involved in a number of developments across western Canada, primarily in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Keebaugh said he has been coming to Whitefish for 40 years.

The developer said current plans call for Landmark Whitefish to include 70 to 80 units, two restaurants, a heated pool, full spa and underground parking. Keebaugh said the units will start at 800 square feet and can be altered to the buyers’ wants and needs. The units are being sold for approximately $1.2 million, although larger penthouse units are listed at a significantly higher price.

“We saw a need for something like this on the hill,” Keebaugh said. “It’s going to be a next-level development.”

Keebaugh said he hopes to begin construction this year and have the development open before Christmas 2021.

Riley Polumbus, spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort, said the news that a long-vacant piece of land on the hill was being filled was exciting. She said the former Alpinglow Inn was a prime spot for another development.

“We’re excited that something is going into the (old Alpinglow lot),” she said.

The Alpinglow was the first resort condominium in Montana when it was built in 1968. When it first opened, the building’s units included heat and wall-to-wall carpeting. Each unit sold for $9,951.

In 2007, the development’s owners voted to close it after an inspection found that it was structurally unsound. The recession meant there was little interest in repairing the condominium and it was demolished in April 2010.