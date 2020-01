A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry into the United States after having been previously deported.

Ma Mercedes Rivera-Gutierrez, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Jan. 8, nearly two months after she was arrested north of Cut Bank. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rivera-Gutierrez had been removed from the country on three other occasions.

Rivera-Gutierrez could spend up to two years in prison and be fined $250,000.