Do Qualifications Matter?

You hear a lot about qualifications and politicians. However, merit never matters when you take the Montana Dodge. That’s the hat trick, which has been used in this state for decades by most political parties. It hides every clucker candidate they run with a simple rule-of-thumb: He who spends the most money on TV advertising wins. Campaigns are not difficult. People are not complicated. In mass, they do what the television set tells them to do. Any corrupt or useless office-seeker can easily dodge the qualification issue with a lot of 30-second sound bites on television. It is time to end this nonsense about ability, and get down to something real – money! With bucks to buy TV who needs to think? Certainly not the voters.

Ed Dramer

Kalispell