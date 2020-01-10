Explore: Night Skiing

The turns don’t have to stop at Whitefish Mountain Resort when the sun goes down.

“It’s a little known secret, but when those late-day storms sock the resort in, the night riding is all time,” according to the ski resort on Big Mountain. “Whether you’re riding untracked powder after most of the lifts have closed, or lapping the terrain park with your friends, night skiing is an adventure for all ages.”

Night skiing has been in full swing since Dec. 26, with the lights illuminating runs off Chairs 2, 3, and 6, including the terrain park, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Beginning Jan. 3, night skiing is Friday and Saturday only until March 7, except Feb. 14-16.

Make some turns and then swing into Ed and Mully’s or the Bierstube for some slopeside dinner or a round of drinks.

For skiers and snowboarders over the age of 7, the cost of a ticket to ski just during night hours is $25; lift access is always free for those under 6. Ask about the price of a swing-shift ticket (they vary), which starts at 1 p.m. and includes night skiing.

For more information and additional events, checkout skiwhitefish.com.