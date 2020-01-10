Martin City Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Trafficking

A Martin City man has been sent to prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Patrick Ryan O’Leary, 56, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release on Jan. 10, in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

O’Leary was arrested following an investigation by the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Kalispell Police Department and Whitefish Police Department. According to court records, O’Leary was stopped on his motorcycle in June 2019 with 11 ounces of meth and a loaded revolver. O’Leary was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime. He pleaded guilty to both felonies in September 2019.