Suspicious Activity

1:31 a.m. An underage party was going down in Bigfork.

1:36 a.m. A Whitefish resident reported that there were a whole bunch of people outside screaming at each other. One of them was yelling, “Get off my land!”

1:51 a.m. A Columbia Falls man fell out of a chair.

2:32 a.m. Two men and a woman were screaming at each other in a parking lot.

3:45 a.m. Someone called 911 because there was someone driving around Kalispell neighborhoods and stopping in front of numerous homes. Law enforcement went out to inspect and found that it was a newspaper delivery guy.

8:21 a.m. A Whitefish man called 911 to report that there was a deer dragging its back legs. The man thinks the animal was struck by a car and was hoping that someone could swing by and put it out of its misery.

8:25 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her four alpacas have gone missing. She’s pretty sure a lion got them.

10:54 a.m. A Whitefish man reported that his chainsaw was stolen.

12:15 p.m. A fence in Columbia Falls was broken.

1:55 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that someone from Amazon called to tell her that she owed the company $2,000. The Columbia Falls woman was confused because she had not purchased anything from Amazon recently. In fact, she doesn’t even have an Amazon account.

2:07 p.m. A man skiing pocket dialed 911.

2:09 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that they saw someone in a creepy old station wagon. They assumed the person was selling drugs and figured they should call the cops.

3:17 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that his daughter refused to help bring in the groceries.

3:56 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that she just saw a shoplifter.

4:05 p.m. Someone was driving around Columbia Falls like a jerk.

4:27 p.m. A woman driving through Hot Springs called 911 to report a “wandering cow.”

5:57 p.m. A Kalispell man was reporting that he was having problems with his “soon-to-be-ex-wife.”

7:26 p.m. Someone called 911 because they saw two guys in trench coats riding bikes around Kalispell.

7:37 p.m. Another skier pocket dialed 911.

8:09 p.m. A Bigfork man called 911 because he was pretty sure his neighbor was spying on him.

8:53 p.m. Law enforcement received a tip about a big “minor in possession party.”

9:10 p.m. A Kalispell man called to ask why his friend wasn’t in jail.

10:02 p.m. A dog was chasing wildlife.