Spotlight Event: Bach, Beethoven and the Starry Sky

When: Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

Where: Northridge Lutheran Church in Kalispell

More info: www.facebook.com/BigSkyAlive

Big Sky Alive! presents this concert featuring the world premiere of a piece for solo cello performed by Dr. Griffin Browne, principal cellist with the Glacier Symphony. “Starry Sky” will open the evening of music and it concludes with Beethoven’s Sonata No. 3 featuring pianist Marlene Anderson. Admission is a free-will donation ($10 is suggested) and items of non-perishable food for the Flathead Food Bank.