Flathead Volleyball Coach Resigns

Nicole Fairclough has stepped down from her position as head volleyball coach at Flathead High School after three seasons, the school announced on Jan. 13.
Fairclough led the Bravettes to a fourth-place finish at the Class AA state tournament in 2018 but that was the school’s only tournament appearance in her three seasons at the helm. Flathead went 5-13 last year. In a press release announcing Fairclough’s departure, Activities Director Bryce Wilson wrote that, “Nicole has worked to build a Flathead volleyball family with high morals on and off the court.”
The search for a new head coach will begin immediately. The next coach will be the program’s third since 2015.