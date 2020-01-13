Glacier National Park Chalet Reopens for Business After Fire

MISSOULA — A chalet in Glacier National Park is ready to begin taking reservations for the first time since a wildfire gutted the structure, officials said

The Sperry Chalet is expected to begin taking reservations online Monday at 8 a.m., KECI-TV reports.

The chalet dormitory fell prey to a wildfire in August 2017 and required a reconstruction of the facility, National Park Service officials said.

The park service authorized at least $12 million to rebuild the chalet, which is located at the end of a 6.7-mile (11-kilometer) hike in the park.

The chalet will be available for stays from July 18 to Sept. 13.

Both the Granite and Sperry chalets in the park are normally booked for the summer within 10 to 15 minutes, officials said.