Dr. Hinckley Takes Over Dr. Perjessy’s Dentistry Practice

Longtime local dentist Dr. Gabriel PerJessy is retiring and handing over the practice to Dr. Seth Hinckley.

PerJessy called it an “honor to serve” the community for the last 40-plus years and said Hinckley “will bring his expertise and caring to this office and offer all our patients the care they deserve.” PerJessy will be available on a limited basis over the next nine months to a year as he completes the restorative phase of his implant cases.

Hinckley majored in cell biology and neuroscience at Montana State University and received his doctorate in dentistry at the OHSU School of Dentistry in Portland, Oregon in 2016 when he earned his D.M.D. degree. He has taken his National Boards and Western Regional Boards and has been in private practice for four years.

Hinckley’s dentistry practice is located by Kalispell Regional Medical Center at 1250 Burns Way Suite 2 in Kalispell. To make an appointment, call (406) 752-6776 or visit www.bigheartfamilydentistry.com.