“Large Sheep”

12:29 a.m. A Columbia Falls man was having some trouble getting his stuff from a former roommate. The man admitted to “having a few drinks” at the time, which may have contributed to his problems.

1:47 a.m. A Bigfork man tipped over his fridge in a fit of rage.

4:42 a.m. A Kalispell man accidentally called 911 from his Apple Watch while he was sleeping.

6 a.m. A man was walking down Whitefish Stage Road with a sleeping bag. Someone thought he was a traffic hazard.

7:20 a.m. Three horses were on the loose in Whitefish.

7:57 a.m. A Whitefish man called 911 to ask why a sheriff’s deputy had been wandering around his front yard the previous night.

9:46 a.m. Someone had their skis stolen from their car parked in front of a local brewery.

10:44 a.m. Further east, in Columbia Falls, a sheep was loose.

10:48 a.m. In Kalispell, a woman captured a loose cat.

10:52 a.m. A woman skiing at Whitefish Mountain Resort was trying to change the music on her phone but ended up calling 911 instead.

11:19 a.m. A dog was on the loose in Evergreen.

12:13 p.m. The 911 center received a call from someone on Big Mountain. The only thing they could hear was, “Ugh, I did it again.” Turns out the woman from 10:52 a.m. was still skiing.

1:30 p.m. A Bigfork High School teacher accidentally called 911.

1:44 p.m. A Eureka woman reported that someone had stolen some items from her on a flight to Glacier Park International Airport.

4:05 p.m. A toddler playing with a phone dialed 911.

4:12 p.m. A man skiing on Big Mountain got lost.

6:01 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone stole his phone. Using his wife’s phone, he was able to track the stolen phone to a local church.

6:25 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because his ex-wife stole his bong.

6:33 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he let his friend borrow his car for an hour but she was still cruising around town with it four hours later. He wanted the cops to find her, pull her over and get his car back.

6:38 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because there was a “large sheep” hiding behind a tree on his property. The man was informed that law enforcement “was aware of the sheep” but has been unable to capture it. They were going to give it another shot the following day.

6:54 p.m. A car was in the ditch at the Blue Moon.

7:37 p.m. A man called 911 to ask why his brother was in jail.