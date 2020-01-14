Libby’s Turner Mountain Opens for 2020 Season

Lincoln County’s beloved one-lift hill, Turner Mountain Ski Area, opened for the 2020 season on Jan. 10 with more than 32 inches of fresh powder at the summit. From Turner’s one lift, skiers and riders can access 22 named runs and more than 400 acres of terrain.

The ski area was established in the 1960s and today volunteers mostly run it. The nonprofit ski area aims to keep ticket prices low so that locals can still enjoy the sport. Lift tickets are $38 for adults, $26 for teens ages 13 to 18 and $21 for kids. The mountain is open Friday through Sunday and people can rent the entire hill on non-operating days for $3,750.

For more information, visit https://skiturner.com/