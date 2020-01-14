Whitefish Boys Soccer Team Wins Academic Award

Camden Capser of the Whitefish Bulldogs takes a shot past Isaac Hanser in a Class A semifinals match against the Billings Central Catholic School Rams at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 26, 2019. The Bulldogs won 11-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The two-time state champion Whitefish High School boys soccer team added another accolade to an impressive season earlier this month, earning the Montana High School Association/Army National Guard Academic All-Team award in Class A.

The Bulldogs posted the highest team grade point average with a cumulative mark of 3.596 during the first quarter of the 2019-20 academic year. Winning teams were named in boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, football and volleyball.

On the field, Whitefish went a perfect 15-0-0, hoisting the Class A state championship trophy for the second consecutive season.