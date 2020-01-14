Whitefish’s Ring Posts Pair of Top Times at Cat-Dog

Whitefish senior Preston Ring swam the fastest 50- and 100-yard freestyle races in the state this year at the Cat-Dog Invitational at The Wave Aquatic and Fitness Center on Jan. 11.

Ring, the Class A state champion at both distances last season, comfortably won each of the races and now boasts the best times by any swimmer, regardless of classification, this season in Montana. The state’s top times were most recently updated on Jan. 5. Ring covered the 50-yard distance in 22.17 seconds and the 100 in 49.65 seconds on Saturday at The Wave, his home pool.

Two other Whitefish swimmers also posted quick times at the annual meet. Sophomore Logan Botner’s 57.62 in the 100 butterfly is sixth best in the state this year, and classmate Ada Qunell swam the third-fastest girls 50 free (24.88) and sixth-fastest 100 butterfly (1:03.41). Bigfork’s Sophi Logue notched her own top-10 swim in the 200 freestyle (2:08.28). Logue added another win in the 100 breaststroke.