“Mom and Dad Are High Again”

1:59 a.m. Two people were screaming at each other in a Kalispell bathroom.

8:14 a.m. Someone called to complain that their road hadn’t been plowed.

8:19 a.m. A local teen called to report that her dad and step-mom were smoking way too much marijuana.

10:25 a.m. Someone dumped two kittens into a dumpster on Big Mountain.

12:39 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report two stray dogs — inside his house.

1:50 p.m. A man playing internet video games called 911 to report that the person he was playing with had just been arrested in real life. He reported that he heard the entire thing over the game’s audio system.

1:56 p.m. Two dogs were running down the highway.

2:06 p.m. A man wanted to know how to get rid of the squatter living in his camper.

3:01 p.m. A truck crashed into a big rock.

3:17 p.m. Another truck crashed into a deer.

5:02 p.m. A dog was chasing snowmobilers around town.

5:38 p.m. A storage unit was broken into.

5:56 p.m. A man named “Moon” was screaming obscenities at people.

7:08 p.m. Someone called 911 because they were concerned about a drunk woman holding a baby.

8:48 p.m. Someone called to report that their son was being “unruly.” They wanted law enforcement to come by and take care of the kid for them.

10:41 p.m. Someone driving through Kalispell pocket-dialed 911 while going through a roundabout.