Real Estate Market Trends

Reeling from the recent Weyerhaeuser land sale announcement, impacting almost 1,000 square miles (see red rectangles in chart), some have lamented “paving paradise to put up a parking lot.” It’s hard to know — much less influence — what will be done with a parcel, unless you own it. To that end, there are 527 non-commercial parcels currently active and available (1+ acres), and another 73 were just withdrawn from the active market. Add to those the myriad which have been overtly canceled or expired. (Black lines are roads, and red lines are power transmission.)

You may be location-driven, desiring a piece which backs up to U.S. Forest Service, state trust, managed timber, etc. You may be price-driven (see per-acre price ranges of the circles and triangles in legend). You may also be driving by any of these — and lamenting that the landscape and view may change. If we may regard the glass as half-full or half-empty, how about the land?

GIF (rotating charts):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.