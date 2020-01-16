C-Falls Alum Named Cascade Conference Wrestler of the Week

Shonn Roberts, a three-time state champion from Columbia Falls High School, was named the Cascade Conference Wrestler of the Week on Jan. 13.

Roberts, a senior at the University of Providence in Great Falls, is the third-ranked wrestler in the NAIA at 149 pounds. He went 5-0 at last weekend’s National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky, beating the nation’s No. 8, No. 12 and No. 18 wrestlers in his weight class in the process.

Roberts was an All-American for the Argos as a redshirt freshman in 2017, and qualified for the national championships each of the last two years.

In high school, Roberts won state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014, finishing as the state runner-up in his senior season.