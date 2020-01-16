Firefighters Douse House Fire in Kalispell

Firefighters from across the valley responded to a blaze at 1204 Fourth Ave. East on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Kalispell Fire Department, the house fire was reported at 7:12 p.m. The single-family home had been split into multiple apartments and when firefighters arrived all of the residents had safely made it out of the building.

Due to the size of the fire and frigid conditions, additional firefighters from Kalispell, South Kalispell, Evergreen, Smith Valley, Whitefish and Bad Rock were called in to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.