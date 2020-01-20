Flooding from Montana Ice Jam Raises Foul Water Worries

MISSOULA — A central Montana town has issued a boiled water notice after flooding from an ice jam raised worries about residential wells being contaminated.

KECI-TV reports about two dozen homes in Choteau that use private wells were asked to boil their water as a precaution.

The ice jam along Spring Creek followed a severe cold spell last week and caused the waterway to rise above it’s banks inside the city. Warmer weather over the weekend allowed local officials to clear culverts and take other steps to make sure the water flows freely.

The city of approximately 1,600 people declared a State of Emergency Friday. That will allow Choteau officials to seek county, state and federal assistance.