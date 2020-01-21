Explore: Kid’s Winter Wonder Workshop

Montana State Parks invites you to embrace the cold for the Kid’s Winter Workshop, a one-hour ranger-led program at Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers in Bigfork on Feb. 1.

Participants will explore winter ecology through a variety of hands-on activities and learn how to safely enjoy recreating in winter weather. Anybody is welcome, but the program is intended for elementary-aged children. Participants should come prepared to be outside in cold weather for the duration of the program. Parents are encouraged to attend the program with their children.

The program is free. Advanced registration is encouraged.

What: Kid’s Winter Wonder Workshop

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Flathead Lake State Park – Wayfarers Unit, 8600 MT Highway 35, Bigfork. Meet at the Picnic Shelter in the Harry Horn Day Use Area.

For more information and to register call the Flathead Lake Ranger Station at (406) 837-3041. Or visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/wayfarers/.