Former Flathead Coach Takes Over at Montana Tech

Kyle Samson, who led Flathead High School’s football resurgence during a five-year tenure as head coach, has been named the head football coach at Montana Tech, the school announced on Jan. 21.

Samson was the Orediggers’ offensive coordinator in 2019 and was named the school’s interim head coach on Jan. 6 after former coach Chuck Morrell took a job at Fresno State.

A native of Helena and graduate of Capital High School, Samson came to the Braves in 2014 after serving as the offensive coordinator at Montana State-Northern, his alma mater. Flathead reached the Class AA state championship game in Samson’s final season at the helm and went a combined 15-8 in his last two years. The Braves were just 23-50 in the seven season’s before Samson’s arrival.

In a press release announcing the hire, Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan called Samson’s hire “a huge win for not only our football team, but also for the campus and Butte communities.”

Montana Tech will hold a press conference announcing Samson’s hiring on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public