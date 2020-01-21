Nadeau, Vasquez Bring Home Titles from Jug Beck Tournament

Flathead High School faces Glacier High School at Flathead High in Kalispell for the annual crosstown wrestling match on Jan. 10, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead’s Fin Nadeau and Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez won individual titles, and the Braves finished second as a team at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula on Jan. 18.

Vasquez, a freshman, won the 113-pound title with a narrow 10-9 decision against Belgrade’s Carter Schmidt in the final. Nadeau, a sophomore, also scored a one-point final round victory at 145 pounds, edging Bozeman senior Brock Rodrigues 5-4.

The sprawling tournament featured 30 high school programs from Montana, Idaho and Washington, including 12 of this state’s 15 Class AA schools. Flathead’s Tanner Russell (170) and Paxton Boyce (182) each finished second in their weight class to help the Braves score 198 points. Great Falls High (213) won the team championship.

Whitefish’s Dakota Flannery was the valley’s only other finalist. He finished second at 138 pounds.