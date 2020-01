The So Fresh and So Clean cocktail at Spotted Bear Spirits. Beacon File Photo

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish

More info: www.bigmtncommercial.org

Support the SNOW Bus and enjoy offerings from local beverage purveyors: Spotted Bear Spirits, Glacier Distilling Co., Whistling Andy Distillery, George’s Distributing and Bonsai Brewing Project. General tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. A ten top table (10 tickets for the price of nine) costs $36 per ticket. Live music, light appetizers and cocktails.