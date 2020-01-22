Youths up to No Good

1:20 a.m. A Libby man called 911 to report that his neighbor’s lights were on.

4:05 a.m. A Libby man slipped.

5:26 a.m. A Kalispell man requested extra patrols in his neighborhood because he saw a group of teens driving around with a gas can.

8:21 a.m. Someone called 911 because they saw a sad German shepherd.

10:05 a.m. Some people were screaming at each other up in Yaak.

10:06 a.m. Some pedestrians were having a hard time crossing the street.

10:12 a.m. A Lincoln County business owner complained that his employees had been stealing from him.

10:30 a.m. Someone decided to dispose of their Christmas tree by just dumping it out on the highway.

10:36 a.m. Some car batteries were stolen in Kalispell.

10:46 a.m. A coat was stolen in Libby.

10:47 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his neighbor has had a flat tire for weeks.

11:15 a.m. A car was broken down in the middle of Libby.

12 p.m. Someone got lost skiing at Turner Mountain. They were later found.

12:11 p.m. A package was stolen off a porch in Libby.

1:26 p.m. A man was screaming at people in a Kalispell store.

8:13 p.m. Someone left their pager at the gym.

10:21 p.m. A man was passed out drunk in his car.