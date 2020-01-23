Glacier Rallies for Crosstown Hoops Win

Flathead students cheer for their team as they face the Glacier High School Wolfpack at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2020. Glacier beat Flathead 51 to 49. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kaylee Fritz of Glacier High School makes a free throw in the final minute of a game against Flathead High School at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2020. Glacier beat Flathead 51 to 49. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Clare Converse of Flathead High School goes in for a layup against Glacier High School at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2020. Glacier beat Flathead 51 to 49. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier Wolfpack head coach Amanda Cram shouts out onto the court during a game against Glacier High School at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2020. Glacier beat Flathead 51 to 49. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead Bravettes head coach Tricia Dean shouts out onto the court during a game against Glacier High School at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2020. Glacier beat Flathead 51 to 49. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier High School’s Emma Anderson looks for an opening to pass around Flathead High School’s Akilah Kubi at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2020. Glacier beat Flathead 51 to 49. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier High School’s Kenzie Williams shoulders her way towards the hoop past Flathead High School’s Clare Converse at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2020. Glacier beat Flathead 51 to 49. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ellie Keller scored all 13 of her points after halftime to help the Glacier Wolfpack dig out of a 10-point hole and overtake crosstown rival Flathead 51-49 on Thursday night at Flathead High School.

Keller converted a three-point play to put Glacier (4-5, 3-2 Western AA) in front 44-42 with 3:08 left, the Wolfpack’s first lead since early in the second quarter. The junior was a menace on both ends of the court after halftime, finishing a pair of three-point plays in the last eight minutes and wreaking havoc as part of an inspired second-half Glacier defense that held Flathead to just eight third-quarter points.

The Bravettes (2-7, 1-4) led 27-17 at halftime but allowed a quick 5-0 Glacier burst to start the second half and saw their lead trimmed to one, 35-34, by the end of the third. Jenna Johnson hit the last of her four 3-pointers early in the fourth and Flathead led by as many as six before the Wolfpack ripped off eight straight points — capped by Keller’s decisive three-point play — to take the lead for good. Johnson had a look at a long 3-pointer at the buzzer but came up just short.

Keller, Emma Anderson and Aubrie Rademacher all had 13 points for the Wolfpack. Kenzie Williams added nine in the victory. Johnson led all scorers with 18 points and Clare Converse chipped in 13 for the Bravettes.

The win is Glacier’s fifth straight in the intra-Kalispell series and gives first-year coach Amanda Cram a victory in her crosstown debut. The Wolfpack have long dominated the series and Thursday’s win was their 17th in the last 19 meetings between the two teams. Glacier leads the all-time series 24-5.

The two teams will meet again on Feb. 21 at Glacier High School at 6 p.m.

The Glacier boys will be at Flathead on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Glacier 7 10 17 17 — 51

Flathead 11 16 8 14 — 49

GLACIER — Aubrie Rademacher 13, Ellie Keller 13, Emma Anderson 13, Kenzie Williams 9, Janessa Henson 2, Kaylee Fritz 1.

FLATHEAD — Jenna Johnson 18, Clare Converse 13, Akilah Kubi 7, Kennedy Kanter 7, Molly Winters 2, Myah Attard 2.

