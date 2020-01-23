Robinson Chiropractic and Rehab Center Opens

Wanda Robinson, Doctor of Chiropractic, has opened a new clinic at 15 Meridian Ct.

Robinson Chiropractic & Rehab Center treats all types of patients experiencing back pain or other types of joint pain. It also accepts all group insurance types, is a VA provider and conducts Department of Transportation physicals.

Robinson has been practicing for 20 years and is able to provide spinal and chiropractic adjustments and rehabilitation, ultrasound, lumbar decompression, massage therapy and electric muscle stimulation. Robin Rude is the office manager.

“Kalispell is growing, and we are excited to be able to offer services to our growing clientele in our new office space just south of the new Kalispell Trail,” Robinson said. “We have invested in this larger space in order to be able to better serve veterans and patients of all ages.”

The office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open on Saturdays by appointment. Email robinsonchiro15@gmail.com, call (406) 607-6105 or visit www.robinsonchiropractic.org.