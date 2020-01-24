Girl Hit by Car Transferred to Houston Hospital

KALISPELL – A 6-year-old northwestern Montana girl who is still recovering from injuries suffered when she was hit by a car as she got off a school bus two months ago, has been transferred to a hospital in Houston, Olney Fire & Ambulance said.

The agency posted an update on Facebook from Jordana Hubble’s family saying doctors at Nexus Children’s Hospital have changed her medications and have determined she’s in a “minimally conscious state” rather than being in a “continuous coma,” NBC Montana reported.

She suffered brain damage in the Nov. 12 collision near Olney, northwest of Whitefish. The family says Jordana is smiling and laughing and at times seems to recognize family members by both sight and sound, the post said.

“We are so excited about this progress and can’t wait to see what other miraculous things our little girl has in store for us,” the family wrote.