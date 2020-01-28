Explore: Wilderness Speaker Series

For the 10th year, local wilderness organizations are partnering to host the Wilderness Speaker Series at Flathead Valley Community College. The series brings timely and interesting wilderness topics to the public and is presented by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, the Montana Wilderness Association Flathead-Kootenai Chapter, the Northwest Montana Forest Fire Lookout Association, and the Natural Resources Conservation Management Program at Flathead Valley Community College.

The series will be presented at FVCC’s Art and Technology Building. Lectures will be held monthly from February through April, at 7 p.m. There is no charge for these engaging evenings and all are welcome to join the discussion. Here’s the schedule of speakers this year:

Wednesday, Feb 5., “Exploring Wilderness within National Parks” – Becky Lomax, author of Moon USA National Parks, Moon Glacier, Moon Yellowstone and Grand Teton

Wednesday, March 4, “Wildlife in the Whitefish Range” – Tim Thier, retired wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

Wednesday, April 1, “Living with Carnivores in Northwest Montana” – Bryce Andrews, author and field director at People and Carnivores