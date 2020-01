Kira Paatalo of the Flathead Valley Ski Race Team trains in alpine racing at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Jan 5, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation won the overall team title at a weekend competition at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The nonprofit FVSEF, which trains on Big Mountain, bested teams from Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl Ski Area to take the team title. Races were held for U-10, U-12 and U-14 skiers over three days.

Individual winners for FVSEF included Kira Paatalo, Greta Lund, Christian Lund, Broderick Kneeland, Cody Hoover and Raiya McCutcheon.