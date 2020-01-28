Glacier Golf Coach Retires

Jim Schaible, who has been part of the Glacier High School golf program since the school opened in 2007, has stepped down as head coach.

Schaible began his career as an assistant before being promoted in 2013 and has led the Wolfpack boys and girls for the last seven seasons. His pupils included Teigan Avery, who won back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2013 and 2014, and Tom Mann, who won a state title for the Wolfpack boys in 2015. Glacier also earned a pair of team trophies during Schaible’s tenure, with the boys finishing third in 2014 and the girls second in 2015.

As an assistant under Rob Logsdon from 2007-12, Schaible and the Wolfpack boys won two Class AA state championships, sharing the state title with Billings West in 2007 and winning it outright in 2012. The Wolfpack also posted three runner-up finishes during that stretch.

In a statement to the Beacon, Glacier Activities Director Mark Dennehy described Schaible’s departure as a retirement and wrote glowingly about the now-former coach.

“(Jim) has worked diligently and been a steady hand for over a decade. He has understood the intricacies of leading a program from building quality relationships with kids, coaches and courses,” Dennehy wrote. “Jim’s work will be missed.”